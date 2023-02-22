Vickey Loudermill was born May 2, 1956 to the late Leon Terry Malone and Ira Lee Wafer Malone. She entered into her new life at home on Sunday, February 12, 2023.
Sister Vickey joined Kings Hill A.M.E. Church at a young age and sang in the choir with her mother. They would travel to churches together to sing. Later, she joined Friendship Missionary Baptist Church where she served faithfully in the choir and as a janitor of the church.
She loved spending time with “Granny Baby” (her granddaughter), playing dominos and cards, laughing, and talking some stuff.
Vickey was preceded in death by her parents; son, Kenneth Williams; and grandson, Xavier Frazier.
Vickey leaves to cherish her loving memories with her daughters, Jane Waller of Magnolia, and Dorothy (Wade) Talley of Little Rock; four sisters, Vira (John) Ford and Carolyn Traylor of Magnolia, and Carol Malone and Kristy Malone of Shreveport, LA; three brothers, Randolph (Minnie) Malone of Waldo, Terry Malone and Charles Traylor, both of Magnolia; two grandchildren, Kaley Willis of Magnolia and Marquise Frazier of Little Rock; special sister-in-law, Velma Strickland of Magnolia; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 24, 2023 at Friendship Baptist Church in Stamps.
Burial will follow at Anderson Cemetery in Emerson under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Dr. John Wesson will be the eulogist.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Thursday, February 23 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged but not required while attending visitation or the funeral service. However, wearing masks ensures safety for yourself and others.
