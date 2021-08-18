Keith LaShawn Lawson, affectionately known as “Smoke,” was born on March 11, 1980 to Anita K. Hawthorne and Artis Lawson in Magnolia. On Wednesday, August 11, 2021, Keith gained his wings at the tender age of 41.
Keith gave his life to the Lord and Savior at an early age. He was a member of the St. Paul Baptist Church.
He was known as a fun-loving guy and his smile alone could make the world a better place.
Keith was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, and maternal and paternal great grandparents.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sharletha Johnson Lawson; parents, Anita K. Hawthorne and Artis (Janice) Lawson, both of Taylor; his five wonderful children, his legacies, Keishawn Lawson, Keiana Lawson, LaZyria Lawson, Zakeylan Frazier and Brock Frazier; one sister, Brittany Hawthorne of Taylor; one brother, Heath (Seketha) Lawson of DeKalb, TX; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and many wonderful friends who will miss him dearly.
A celebration of life services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, August 20, 2021, at Holy Temple International, Inc., Church in Cullen, LA. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery in Taylor under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
The Rev. Elder Andre’ Washington will be the eulogist.
Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, August 19 at Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
