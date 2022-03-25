Gunnels

A graveside service for LaVerne Gunnels will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery.

LaVerne Gunnels, 87, of Laurel, MS passed away, Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at her residence.

Mrs. Gunnels was born May 23, 1934, and was a homemaker who loved cooking and gardening. She had a green thumb and could grow flowers and vegetables. She was a member of Laurel Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Gunnels; her parents, Gilbert and Clyde Farrrar; brothers, Malbert Farrar (Mary Frances) and Travis Farrar (Lib); and sister, Agnes Jane Farrar.

LaVerne is survived by her son, Randy Gunnels (Jana Clausen); and daughter, Gina Kennon (Kenny); grandchildren, Charlie Sumrall (Bandice Morris), Kyle Sumrall (Kim), and Britt McCraw (Brannyn); great-grandchildren Madison and Kaleb Sumrall; and one sister, Pat Crumpler (John).

Visitation with the family will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, March 28, 2022 at Lewis Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery.

