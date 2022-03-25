LaVerne Gunnels, 87, of Laurel, MS passed away, Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at her residence.
Mrs. Gunnels was born May 23, 1934, and was a homemaker who loved cooking and gardening. She had a green thumb and could grow flowers and vegetables. She was a member of Laurel Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Gunnels; her parents, Gilbert and Clyde Farrrar; brothers, Malbert Farrar (Mary Frances) and Travis Farrar (Lib); and sister, Agnes Jane Farrar.
LaVerne is survived by her son, Randy Gunnels (Jana Clausen); and daughter, Gina Kennon (Kenny); grandchildren, Charlie Sumrall (Bandice Morris), Kyle Sumrall (Kim), and Britt McCraw (Brannyn); great-grandchildren Madison and Kaleb Sumrall; and one sister, Pat Crumpler (John).
Visitation with the family will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, March 28, 2022 at Lewis Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery.
