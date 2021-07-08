Jasma Revels, 25, of Magnolia departed this life on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Little Rock.
Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by Henderson Funeral Service.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 8, 2021 @ 3:54 pm
Jasma Revels, 25, of Magnolia departed this life on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Little Rock.
Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by Henderson Funeral Service.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.