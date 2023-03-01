Earsaline McDowell Witcher, daughter of Odell Bell Kirk and adopted parents Will Ed McDowell and Nellie Bolden McDowell, was born August 4, 1949.
She was a faithful member of Shady Grove Independent Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher and on the Missionary Board for many years until her health failed.
Earsaline married Chester Lee Witcher Sr. on February 11, 1969. Five children were born to this union. She attended South Side School in McNeil where she graduated high school in 1967. After high school she attended Red River Vocational School where she studied computer technology. Later, she attended Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia where she graduated in 1999 with a bachelor’s degree in education. She taught at Walker School and Central Elementary School in Magnolia for 15 years where she retired in 2014.
She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and daughter. She had a gift and passion for working patiently with all children. She loved working in her vegetable garden and flower beds and making beautiful quilts. She had a smile that would brighten up anyone in her presence.
Earsaline was preceded in death by her father, Will Ed McDowell; and mother, Nellie Bolden McDowell; sister, Erma Christopher; sister, Flordene Heard; and brothers, Will Christopher and Floyd Christopher.
Earsaline leaves to mourn and celebrate her homegoing her husband of 54 years, Chester Lee Witcher Sr.; and five children, Chester (Dorothy) Witcher Jr. of Waldo, Jerome (Khadrya) Witcher of TEXarkana, Mary (Lloyd) Worthy of Little Rock, Earsa (Anthony) Jackson of Frisco, TX, and Katrina (Jabbar) Joshua of Frisco, TX; three special children, Chester (Kirstin) Witcher or Waldo, Venetta Witcher of Magnolia, and Althea Witcher of Magnolia; brother, Eugene (Claudette) Christopher of Mount Holly; sister, Nellie McBride of Stephens; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Shady Grove Church in Waldo. Burial will follow at Watts Cemetery in Waldo, under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday, March 3, at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged but not required while attending visitation or the funeral service. However, wearing masks ensures safety for yourself and others.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.