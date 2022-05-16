Mike Mooney, 67, of Magnolia passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the Willis-Knighton Medical Center in Shreveport, LA.
Mike was born on January 21, 1955 in Anchorage, Alaska to the late Edward Watson and Billie Rae (Gunnels) Mooney. He was a member of the Antioch East Baptist Church (Calhoun community) and attended the Rugged Cross Cowboy Church in Magnolia.
Mike was in the trucking business for many years and owned Magnolia Trucking until 1994. In 1994, he purchased Buffaloes western store on the Magnolia Square, renaming the store Buffaloes II. He and his wife Arlinda owned the store for 24 years from 1994 to 2018 when he retired.
He was preceded in death by his parents; paternal grandparents, Marshall C. and Zollie Mooney; and maternal grandparents, Raiford and Rena Gunnels.
Mike is survived by his wife of 19 years, Arlinda Mooney of Magnolia; daughter, Tracy Rabb and husband Doug of Emerson; grandchildren, Kodi Rabb of Magnolia, Karli Rabb of Emerson, and Sunni Wynne of Waldo; great-grandchildren, Oaklie Caldwell and Koi Caldwell of Magnolia; sister, Susan Collier and husband Ronnie of Magnolia; nephew, Josh Morgan and wife Amanda of El Dorado and their daughter Myra; niece, Megan Kumpe and husband Brandon of New Boston, TX and their son, Kade; and a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at Lewis Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 17 at 10:30 a.m. at the Rugged Cross Cowboy Church with Bro. Mike Launius officiating.
Burial will follow at the Antioch East Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. in Magnolia.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Foster, Matt Young, Ronald Munn, Neal Frazier, Jeff Morgan, and Blake Pierce. Honorary pallbearers will be Pat Antoon, Terry Miller, Randy Waller, Bubba Smith, Danny Roberson Jr.
The family requests memorial donations be made to Antioch East Cemetery, 1070 Columbia Rd 295, Magnolia, AR 71753.
