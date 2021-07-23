Gregory Braswell, 55, of Marysville passed away July 22, 2021 at the John R Williamson Hospice House in El Dorado.
Gregory was born on January 7, 1966 in Magnolia and was a member of the Marysville United Methodist Church. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed deer hunting. He was a wonderful and loving son, brother, father and family man who enjoyed spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Irvin Neal and Martha Carolyn (Bowman) Braswell; and brother-in-law Robert L. King.
Gregory is survived by his son, Jordan Braswell and wife Miranda; sister, Toni King; brother, Steven Braswell and wife Judy; grandchildren, Isabella Martin, Heaven Martin and J.T. Martin, all of Marysville; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday, July 25 at Lewis Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 26, 2021 at the Marysville Cemetery with Bro. Larry Goza officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Memorial donations may be made to the Marysville Cemetery Association.
