Raymond “Chico” Cheatham, 78, of Magnolia passed away Thursday, March 30, 2023 at his home.
Raymond was born on November 25, 1944 in Village. He retired from the Howmet Corporation. He was a member of the Ebenezer Methodist Church in Village.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, Wilson Dufer and Ruby (Jacks) Cheatham; brothers, Lewis Wilson Cheatham and James Allen Cheatham.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Barbara Cheatham; daughter, Jennifer Cheatham; and brother, Gearry Cheatham, all of Magnolia; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
A private family graveside will be held at the Ebenezer Methodist Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.