Travis Smith, “T-Rap,” 72, of Magnolia passed away Monday morning, April 24, 2023, at Magnolia Regional Medical Center in Magnolia.
Travis Smith was born in Bussey to the late Rosie Robinson, and the late Artis Smith. He proudly served in the U.S. Army/Navy and loved to share stories of those times with his loved ones.
He was well known for his fun-loving spirit and could change the mood of a room by simply walking in. To those who knew him, knew what a blessing he brought to our lives.
Travis was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sandra Smith; son, LaCedric Edward Smith; sisters, Marjorie Tuggar, Ollie Mae Roy, Mary Ann Smith; brothers, Le’Artis Smith, Larry Smith and A.D. Smith.
He leaves to cherish his memories with four children, Sharon Smith, Latasha Smith, Melissa Lambert and Fredrick Cooper; sister, Shirley Harris; brothers, Leotis Smith and David Smith; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other family and friends who will miss him dearly.
A visitation was held 2-4 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Cremation services have been arranged.