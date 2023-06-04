Melbalene Hicks, 89, of Marysville passed away June 3, 2023 at Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado.
Melba was born in Magnolia on November 16, 1933 to Willie and Joy Davis. She was of the Christian faith and well known for her love of hunting and fishing.
Preceding her in death are her sisters, Robbie Lea and Bernice; husbands, Loyd Delmon Bearden and Adron “Dobber” Hicks; stepsons, Kenny Hicks and Ronnie Hicks; and her great grand-daughter Ashley Wilson.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Jean Combs; son, “Bo” Hicks and wife Laurie; and daughters-in-law, Toni Hicks and Vicky Hicks; her grandchildren, Shane and Tiffany Wilson, Glen and Kayla Combs, Hayden and Erin Hicks, Katy and Dillon Nix, Randy and Susan Hicks, Heather and Jacob Cook, Kim and Matt Baltz, Jennifer and Matt Garner, Shannon and Crissi Hicks; great-grandchildren, Oakley Combs, Noah, Kensley, and Presley Cook, Keaton, Brooks, and Everly Baltz, Emily and Blake Baccam, Ashley and Jedd Lambert, Ross Whitley, Montana Garner, Houston Garner, Peyton Hicks, and Gracyn Hicks; and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Graveside services will be at Marysville Cemetery at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2023 under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home in Magnolia. Friends and family are welcome to visit afterward at her home on the Magnolia Highway.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Marysville Cemetery Fund.