Maelynn Joy Fuller came into the world Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 9:46 p.m. at 23 weeks and 3 days, weighing 1 pound, 3 ounces and 11 inches long.
She went to her eternal home Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 12:16 p.m.
Though her earthly time was short, she left a lasting impact on our hearts that is not enough to express the joy she brought. She was a feisty little firecracker. She will always be remembered as our little princess and “Little Sister.”
“There is no foot too small that it cannot leave an imprint on this world.”
Maelynn was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Dexter L. Wolfe (Linda Joy), Sammy R. Sanders (Shirley Mae), Leonard E. McKinney (Patsy Ann), Debbie Lynn Goldsby and Ruth Griffin.
Maelynn is survived by her parents, Michael Shane Fuller and Ashley Nacole (Sanders) Fuller; her brothers, Hazen, Tanner, Holdyn, Maeson and Bryston Fuller; sisters, Ally McWilliams and Chloye McWilliams, all of Magnolia; grandparents, Larry and Becky Sanders of Cotton Valley, LA, Mona and James Cogdell of Louann, Trena and Terry Johnson of Magnolia, and bonus great-grandmaw, Jenette Cole-Sanders of Cotton Valley; aunt, Amber Corderre (Ed) of Sibley, LA; uncle, Lance Fuller (April); cousins, Taylor and Bailey Fuller, all of Waldo; and bonus families, Shane and Cathy Cogbill and their family and Brad and Cassie Riddle and their family; and one very special nurse at UAMS, Megan Hemphill.
A family visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.