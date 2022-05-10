Floyd Gatson May 10, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Floyd Gaston,78, of Emerson died Saturday, May 7, 2022. Funeral arrangements are pending with Marks Funeral Home in Magnolia. Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Recent Headlines Mike McNeill’s Diary for Tuesday, May 10, 2022: Watching the Magnolia Square 2 hrs ago Southern Arkansas plays Henderson today for GAC Baseball Tournament title 4 hrs ago SAU tennis team earns trip to 16-team NCAA Division II tournament 4 hrs ago Recent Columbia County jail bookings and releases 5 hrs ago Chris Dai receives Mary Brown Florence Scholarship Updated 5 hrs ago Larry, Ford, Bates will be Magnolia's Gils State delegation 5 hrs ago Jamie Neel will be MHS's delegate to Boys State 5 hrs ago Powerball jackpot rolls upward to $68 million 5 hrs ago Dumb dee dumb dumb -- all Hot Springs SplatRBall juvenile suspects caught 21 hrs ago SAU women get seed for softball regional in Oklahoma 21 hrs ago Mike McNeill’s Diary for Monday, May 9, 2022: The election has begun Updated 23 hrs ago Murder suspect surrenders to Arkansas State Police -- victim had Magnolia tie Updated 22 hrs ago Magnolia Platinum Club includes 10 students May 9, 2022 Magnolia High names 21 students to Gold Club Updated May 9, 2022 Five Magnolia students earn Governor’s Distinguished Scholarship Updated 5 hrs ago Muleriders advance to GAC baseball semi-final Updated May 9, 2022 SAU softball awaits Central Region Tournament seeding May 9, 2022 SAU ends golf season at regional tournament Updated May 9, 2022 Poll: Ukraine winning the war against Russia May 9, 2022 Magnolia Rotarians donate $500 toward teachers' luncheon May 9, 2022 Online Poll Which side is winning the cultural-political war in the United States? You voted: The godless, Communist left. The socialist left. The Roosevelt-Clinton-Obama left. The center. The Eisenhower-Reagan-Bush right. The fundamentalist right. The authoritarian, Fascist right. Vote View Results Back Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMurder suspect surrenders to Arkansas State Police -- victim had Magnolia tieThree die in Sebastian County head-onRecent Columbia County jail bookings and releasesPaula J. MillerColumbia County final divorce decrees through Friday, May 6, 2022Emerson FFA member finalist for World Food Prize Global Youth InstituteHope Police make arrest in homicide case"Sextortion" blackmailing children in Magnolia and neighboring areas of Arkansas and Louisiana, FBI saysCaleb Andrew HossOne Southwest Arkansas resident receiving pardon Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.