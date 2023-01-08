John Brock Moore, 83, of Stephens passed away Friday, January 6, 2023 at The Springs in Magnolia.
John was born on July 28, 1939 in Camden to the late Joel and Lillian Pauline (Atkins) Moore. He was a teacher and retired from the El Dorado Public School District. He loved working and serving at the Salem Baptist Church in Stephens, where he was a longtime faithful member. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed.
John is survived by his wife, Linda Moore of Stephens; children, Diana Moore Rigor of Watsonville, CA, Donna Moore Smith and Deborah Moore of Katy, TX; grandchildren, Lili Rigor of Watsonville, Kayla Smith and Blake Smith of Katy; stepchildren, John White and Alisa Palmer of Stephens, Rebecca Browder of Alexander; step-grandchildren, Jillian Browder of Alexander, Alex White of Stephens, and William White of Hunter Army Airfield Base, Savannah, GA; a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, January 10 at Lewis Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at the Stephens Cemetery with Bro. Chris Warr officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Salem Baptist Church, c/o Kevin Miller, 257 Columbia Rd 441, Stephens, AR 71764.