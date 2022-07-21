Lester Jetton, 80, of Magnolia passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022 at his residence.
Arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC of Magnolia.
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 75F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph, becoming S and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 75F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph, becoming S and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: July 21, 2022 @ 3:48 pm
Lester Jetton, 80, of Magnolia passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022 at his residence.
Arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC of Magnolia.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.