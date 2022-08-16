James Selwyn Whitehead of Magnolia passed away on August 12, 2022 at the John R. Williamson Hospice House in El Dorado. He was 91.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Spurgeon Whitehead and Gracie Dodson Whitehead; his wife of 38 years and mother of his children, Mary Anna King Whitehead; his daughter, Lee Ann Whitehead Munford and sisters Olive Hunt, Dorothy Johnson, and Sybil Souter, and infant sibling baby Whitehead.
He is survived by his wife, Jo Ann Whitehead of Magnolia, his son, Steve Whitehead and wife Julia of Magnolia; stepchildren, Dale Dodson and wife Melissa, of Longview, TX, Debra Kendall and husband Larry of Magnolia; his grandchildren, Will Whitehead and wife Jenny of Magnolia, Sam Whitehead of Hot Springs, Anna Whitehead of New York, NY, Beth Smith of El Dorado, and Haley Leamons and husband Cary of El Dorado; step-grandchildren Christian Vaughan of Magnolia and Lexi Dodson, Longview, TX; and great-grandchildren Maryanna Whitehead, Brandyn Smith, Ian Smith and Aurora Leeann Leamons.
Selwyn was born on August 22, 1930 in Macedonia, Arkansas, a place he nostalgically referred to as “heaven on earth.” He graduated Magnolia High School in 1948, served in the U.S. Army National Guard from 1948-1952 and was a general contractor until his retirement in 1979.
After retirement, he served as chairman of the Magnolia Water Commission and Columbia County Rural Development Authority. That same year he was honored as Volunteer of the Year from the Fourth Congressional District of Arkansas. He served on Columbia County Mounted Patrol, Macedonia Unit, was a faithful member of The Faith Sunday School Class at First Baptist Church Magnolia and was a lifelong resident of Columbia County. In his free time Selwyn enjoyed elk, deer and duck hunting. Raising quail to hunt at the Game Bird Shooting Resort and entertaining his hunting buddies was his most recent pastime, which he did until his death.
Known for the clear advice and acquired wisdom he freely shared, Selwyn guided the hearts and minds of countless people through their lives and had an indelible impact on his community. He never lost his faith in the Lord and found great fellowship with the First Baptist Church family in Magnolia. He will be greatly missed.
Visitation with the family will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 18, 2022 at First Baptist Church with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. with Bro. Dustin Wisely officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Matt Barnett, David Greer, Stanley Hayes, Jerrell Hunt, Tommy McWilliams and John Vann.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bo Franks, Don Franks, Sonny Greer, Mike Hall, Randy Hayes, Rusty Hayes and Bruce Maloch.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Selwyn may be made to the Macedonia Baptist Church, Magnolia, or First Baptist Church, Magnolia.
