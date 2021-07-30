Willie Belle Jinks, 91, of Stephens passed away Friday, July 30, 2021 at the Ouachita County Medical Center in Camden.
Willie Belle was born on January 7, 1930 in Ouachita County to the late Elijah Alvin Carter Sr. and Alma (Cloud) Carter. She was a homemaker and a member of the Corinth Baptist Church in Stephens.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arnold Vance Jinks; siblings, Alma Ferrell, Helen Long, Margie Westmoreland, Dorothy England, Lloyd Carter and Alvin Carter Jr.
Willie Belle is survived by her son, Randy Jinks of Stephens; caregiver, Melinda McDaniel of Village; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, August 2, 2021 at the Stephens Cemetery with Bro. James Helm officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
In lieu of flowers and food, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Corinth Baptist Church, 3875 Hwy 57 North, Stephens, AR 71764.
