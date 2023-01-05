Bobbie G. Bradley, 95, of Austin, TX formerly of Magnolia, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Brookdale Westlake Hills Assisted Living in Austin.
Bobbie was born February 16, 1927 in Magnolia to the late Samuel Lynchfield Gladney and Bertha Lee (Edwards) Gladney. She was a member of Central Baptist Church and Junior Charity League, and enjoyed fishing, golf, water skiing and bridge. Bobbie was a homemaker, a secretary for Lawton Oil Company, and bookkeeper and manager of the family business.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, William Rufus “Bill” Bradley.
Bobbie is survived by her two sons, Mitch Bradley of Makawao, Hawaii and Maury Bradley of Austin, TX; and three grandchildren, Arwen Bradley and Mirabel Bradley of Makawao, Hawaii, and Tatiana Bradley of New York City.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Memorial Park Cemetery with Bro. Steve Ford officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
