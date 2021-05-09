Larry Wayne Carter Sr., 75 of Stephens passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at John R. Williamson Hospice House in El Dorado.
He was born on March 31, 1946 in Newport, Arkansas to the late Ralph and Bessie (Fisher) Carter. He was the owner and operator of Carter Logging, attended Salem Baptist Church, and enjoyed fishing and hunting.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Linda Faye (George) Carter; and one sister, Pat Chambliss.
He is survived by his two sons, Larry Wayne Carter Jr. and wife Celeste of Shepherdsville, KY, Duncan L. Carter and wife Kristi of Stephens; four brothers, Lanny and Ruby Carter, Danny and Janet Carter, all of Magnolia, Tommy Carter, Tony and Michelle Carter, all of Batesville; two sisters, Reba Faye Stewart of Yukon, OK, Carol and Calvin Thomas of Bradford, AR; grandchildren, Ben and Jennifer Layman, Caitlin and Joseph Maier, all of Shepherdsville, KY, Gage and Katie Carter, Gannon and Colleen Carter, all Stephens; great-grandchildren, Ella, Liam, Colin and Harper Layman of Shepherdsville, KY, and Grayson Carter of Stephens; and a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation with the family will begin at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Salem Baptist Church with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Chris Warr officiating. Burial will follow at Salem Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home in Magnolia.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Life Touch Hospice, 2301 Champagnolle Road, El Dorado, Arkansas 71730.
