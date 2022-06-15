James Johnson was born to the late James and Minnie Anderson on August 19, 1941. James made his transition from his earthly home on June 12, 2022.
James joined Galilee Baptist Church at an early age. He attended Columbia High School. He worked for over 40 years at Central Baptist Church in Magnolia. James enjoyed listening to music, dancing and gathering with family and friends. His loving spirit, sense of humor and kind heart made him loved by all.
James was preceded in death by his parents, James Junious Johnson and Minnie Anderson; his sisters, Dorothy Anderson and Lois Anderson; and life partner, Marylean Green.
James leaves to cherish his memories 10 children, Rodney Johnson, James Johnson III, Theresa Henderson (Theotis) of Emerson, Christopher Manning (Trina) of Magnolia, Sherrell Manning of Haynesville, LA, Yolanda Green of Haynesville, LA, Andre’ Green Sr. (Phoebe) of Bossier City, LA, Sonya Meadors (Corey) of Lafayette, Roderick Smith and Mario Smith of Magnolia; his former spouse, Betty Johnson; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends.
Public viewing will be at Henderson’s Mortuary, 614 Calhoun Road, Magnolia, from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, June 17.
Funeral services will be held at Central Baptist Church, Magnolia at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022.
Interment will follow at Plainview Cemetery, Columbia 30, Magnolia.
Services and interment under the direction of Henderson Funeral Service.
Please wear a mask in consideration of the health of others in attendance.