Mary Jimmie Rogers was born September 1, 1929 to Carrie Bell and Murphy Booth of Magnolia. She lived her life there as a wife, homemaker, and mother until she moved to Shreveport, Louisiana in 2016.
She left to be with her heavenly father on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Due to COVID-19, she was buried in a private family graveside service on August 13, 2022.
In September of 1947, she married Andrew Jackson “Jack” Rogers, and together they raised four children in God’s word, worshipping for over 60 years at College View Baptist Church. Mary Jimmie loved the Lord and was a devoted member.
She and Jack were married for 70 “grand and glorious years” as she often said. Mary Jimmie was a dedicated wife and mother. You would usually find her spending many hours at the ballpark, football games, leading Brownies, and Boy Scouts, rushing children to and from church activities, sewing cheerleading outfits, and cooking for the entire neighborhood! She loved nothing more than caring for her family (and catching a brim or two!).
Mary Jimmie was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Rogers; two sons, Andy Rogers, and “Little” Jack Rogers; her parents; three sisters; and a host of in-laws.
Mary Jimmie is survived by a son, Anthony “Tony” Booth Rogers of Magnolia; daughter, Robbie R. Sterkx (Joe) of Shreveport, LA; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; four nieces and eight nephews; and her sister-in-law, Shirley Rogers of Magnolia.
In her memory, donations may be made to College View Baptist Church, Magnolia.