Keith Burton, 66, of Magnolia passed away Friday, May 6, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital in Little Rock.
Keith was born October 1, 1955 in El Dorado to the late Clarence Llurelyn Burton and Mary Madalen (Morton) Burton. He retired from Albemarle and was a member of Bethel Church. He loved his granddaughters and his Christmas light display for the kids.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Allen Burton and Michael Burton; a sister, Cathy Burton McCauley; and a nephew, Aaron Cox.
Keith is survived by his son, Stephen Burton and wife Autumn and their three daughters, Jovie Burton, Gabi Burton, and Elyse Burton, all of Lexington, SC; nephews and nieces, Michale and Damon Kuntz of Murfreesboro, Heather and Greg Steele of Benton, James and Jennifer McCauley of Texarkana, William McCauley of Texarkana and Carol Watson of Denton, TX; brother-in-law, Jim McCauley; sister-in-law, Wanda Burton and a host of great nephews and nieces.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Bethel Church with Pastor Haagen Lister officiating.
