Barbara Delois Roach, 70, of Magnolia passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Magnolia Regional Medical Center, surrounded by her loved ones.
Visitation will be 1-3:30 p.m. Friday, October 14, 2022 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Celebration of life services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Calhoun Heights in Magnolia.
Burial will follow at 23rd Psalms Cemetery in Magnolia under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
The Rev. Lacey Miles is the pastor and eulogist.
Due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged but not required while attending visitation or the funeral service. However, wearing masks ensures safety for yourself and others.
