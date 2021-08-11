Long

Lawana Sue Millican Long, 73, of Emerson passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021 at her home.

Sue was born on January 28, 1948 in Magnolia. She was a member of the Brister Baptist Church and enjoyed making crafts for family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Charles Millican and Helen Renee (Wreyford) Nipper; and brother, Jimmy Charles Millican.

Sue is survived by her sister, Janice Curtis and husband John; brother, Sammy Millican and wife Debbie, all of Emerson; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

Cremation services were provided by Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.

