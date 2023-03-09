Molly Waller, 72, of Emerson passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at her home, surrounded by her family.
Molly was born July 24, 1950 in Magnolia to the late Nolie Warren Cochran and Lela (Edmunds) Cochran. She worked in the offices of Dr. Scott McMahen and Dr. John E. Alexander Jr. until her retirement. She was an active member of Brister Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School.
Molly loved to go to the lake and fish with her husband Ricky, spending time on her patio watching her birds and squirrels, always had beautiful flower beds, and mostly loved cooking breakfast for all her grandchildren.
Molly was preceded in death by her parents, Nolie and Lela Cochran; stepmother, Mary Cochran; brother, David Cochran; mother-in-law, Faye Chaffin; and father-in-law, Crayford Waller.
Molly is survived by her husband, Ricky Waller; two children, Brian Waller and wife Danette, and Julie Gunnels and husband Danny, all of Emerson; nephews, John Cochran and wife Christy of Emerson, Lela Eubanks and husband Steve of Tampa, and Tommy Cochran of Pine Bluff; nine grandchildren, Mallory Waller, Colton Waller, Kinsley Gunnels, Karley Gunnels, Kagen Gunnels, LeAnna Cromeans and husband Nathan, Logan Cochran and wife Savannah, Carson Cochran, and Jacey Cochran, all of Emerson; two step-grandchildren, North Lewis and Range White; five great-grandchildren, Bentley Cromeans, Baylor Cromeans, Blake Cromeans, Kennedy Cochran and Lillie Cochran, all of Emerson; and a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation with the family will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 9, 2023 at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 10, 2023 at Brister Baptist Church in Emerson with Dr. Eric Goble and Bro. Charles Teel officiating. Burial will follow at Hephzibah Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
Pallbearers will be Danny Jones, Chad Hanson, Stanley Robinson, Daniel Buffington, Grant Raney and Billy Waller.
Memorial donations may be made to CCAPS, P.O. Box 2003, Magnolia, Arkansas 71754.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book or share a memory.