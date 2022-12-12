Bennie Joe Baucum Jr., 70, of Emerson passed away Friday, December 9, 2022 at his home.
Bennie was born May 2, 1952 and a number one Dad to Michael and Jeanie Marie. He spent countless hours being present in their lives. They were his world. He loved diving with his son Michael and fishing the Louisiana marshes and swamps with his cousin-brother Dennis Berthelot. He grew up in magical times where cousins were not just cousins. They were best friends. Bennie spoke often of spending summers growing up in South Louisiana.
Bennie was the son of a career military father, which meant living in several places. He was born in Biloxi, MS. He lived in Florida, Louisiana, California, Japan and Texas. When his father retired, he moved to Magnolia his senior year of high school.
Bennie was the “Big Brother” to three siblings. He was their protector and hero. Bennie had a most gentle spirit. He never said anything bad about anyone. He always put the needs of others ahead of his own. He was an EMT for many years in Columbia and Lafayette counties in Arkansas where he rescued many people. Bennie loved playing music and was a member of the band “Cooter Foot” for many years with his very dear friends Mark Langston, Mike Linkous, Sherrill Kendall and the late Ron King.
Micah 6:8 describes Bennie perfectly, “He has told you O man what His good and what the Lord does require of you except to be just and love. And to diligently practice kindness, compassion and to walk humbly with your God. Sitting aside any overblown sense of importance of self-righteousness.”
We would like to express our gratitude to Dr. Pat Antoon and Renee Harrison, APR and the Antoon Clinic in Stamps; and Dr. Fred Divers and his APN, Jennifer at the Genesis Cancer Center in Hot Springs.
Our hearts are shattered with the loss of Bennie from our world, but we know with confidence that we will meet again.
Bennie was preceded in death by his father, Bennie Joe Baucum Sr.; mother, Janice Louise (Wallace) Baucum; three children, Heather Michelle Baucum, Michael Baucum and Jeanie Marie Baucum; sister, Gwendolyn Millspaugh; paternal grandparents, Harper and Lurlene Baucum; maternal grandparents, Steve and Cecille Wallace and several aunts and uncles.
Bennie is survived by his brother, Harper Baucum and wife Gigi of Stamps; sister, Margaret Baucum Maness of San Angelo, TX; nephews and nieces, Ben Maness, Wade Maness, Matt Maness and wife Crystal, and Vanessa Millspaugh, all of San Angelo, TX, Trey Baucum and wife Kayla of Fayetteville, and Chad Turner and wife Anee` of Magnolia; and many very special cousins, great nieces, great nephews and friends.
Visitation with the family will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel with a memorial service to begin at 2 p.m. with Pastor Haagon Lister and Pastor Jeff Spring officiating. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
