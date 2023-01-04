Gregory Lee Coleman Sr., affectionately known as “Boogie,” was born on October 28, 1976 to the late Suela Coleman and the late James “Bobo” Hardin Sr.
On Wednesday, December 21, 2022 he departed this life while at St. Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock.
He was a 1995 graduate of Walker High School. At the time of his passing, Gregory was employed with Hixson Lumber Sales, Inc., in Magnolia.
“Boogie” was always the same with everyone he encountered. He was a laid back, cool, and low-key guy who was a beloved and treasured friend to many.
If you happen to be driving down Calhoun Road (headed north or south), it was not uncommon to see him outside his house (at the corner of Booth Street) ready to throw up his hand to greet you as you passed by. Oh, and if his crew was outside with him, you just knew that a great time of brotherly and sisterly love, light, and laughter was going on either around that fiery barrel of his or just around one another. The place to truly be was at “Boogie’s.”
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James Earl Hardin Jr.; and grandson, Adonis Rashad Coleman.
“Boogie” leaves to cherish his precious memories his wife, Trina Bell-Coleman; sons, Gregory Coleman Jr., and Christopher Manning, both of Magnolia; daughter, Breanna Williams of Magnolia; stepchildren, Justin Bell Sr., Andre’ana Morine, Trinchelle Morine and Eric Wilson Sr., all of Texarkana; 10 grandchildren; special bonus siblings, Sylvia Baker and Mark Claiborne; special aunt, Neaomie Beasley; and a host of other special family and special friends who will miss him dearly.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Thursday, January 5 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home.
Celebration of life services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 6, 2023 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia. Burial will follow at Scott Cemetery in Magnolia under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Rev. James Fred Williams will be the eulogist.
Due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged but not required while attending visitation or the funeral service. However, wearing masks ensures safety for yourself and others.
