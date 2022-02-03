Mary Suzanne Hendricks “Susie” Moore of Magnolia ran into the arms of her Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.
Susie was born on March 11, 1947 in Waldo to the late Claude and Mary Katherine (Satterwhite) Hendricks. She trusted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at a young age on the steps of the First United Methodist Church in Waldo. She was a member of the Waldo High School Class of 1965 and studied at Southern State College. She was a homemaker and retired real estate agent. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church.
Susie is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Bob Moore of Magnolia; son, David and wife Ashley of Conway; daughter, Melissa and husband Barry Crabtree of Magnolia; grandsons, Avery Moore and Ayden Moore of Conway, Weston Crabtree and Mason Crabtree of Magnolia; brother, David Hendricks and wife Betty of Shreveport, LA; sister, Betty Atkins and husband Gerald of Diamondhead; brothers and sisters-in-law, Sid and Anita Moore of Magnolia, and Christy and Scott Black of Dallas; and their families as well as a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by parents and brothers, Stanley Hendricks and Charlie Hendricks.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, February 6, 2022 at the Stewart-Walkerville Cemetery in Walkerville (Plainfield) with her son, David Walker Moore, officiating, assisted by Bro. David A. Moore, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
The family will receive friends and family at the cemetery from 1:30-2:00 p.m. Sunday and immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church, 1300 East University, Magnolia, AR 71753 or the Stewart-Walkerville Cemetery, 10060 Hwy 19 South, Magnolia, AR 71753.
