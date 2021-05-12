Sister Rosetta Anderson Weaver was the oldest of four children born in Taylor on August 7, 1945 to the late A.D. and Ruthie Mae Anderson.
She answered God’s call to come to her Heavenly home for eternal rest on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, while at her earthly residence.
Rosetta was immersed in the Christian community that would be her lifelong support from an early age. Her walk began at St. Paul Baptist Church in Taylor. She later united with Bethany Baptist Church in McNeil, and remained a faithful member as long as her health allowed. She worked in many capacities while at Bethany that included both Adult and Youth Choirs, Mission Department, Deaconess Department, Sunday School treasurer, and in any other area that needed her assistance.
She received her formal education at C.S. Woodard Elementary and graduated from Walker High School. Rosetta worked for Amfuel for several years building fuel cells. However, Rosetta’s love and devotion for her family led her to become an avid homemaker and foster parent.
Rosetta was blessed with a large family. She met and married the love of her life, Henry Weaver Sr. in 1977, after moving back from Chicago, IL. Rosetta’s previous marriage had produced two loving daughters, Sharon and Lateshia. She later gave birth to two more treasured children, Kendra and Henry, Jr., during her union to Henry Sr. She and Henry later became foster parents to three beloved children to which they officially made their own, Porchia, Joseph and Britany.
Anytime anyone was blessed to be in her presence, Rosetta made her love for God and His people known. Her divine gift of singing and her anointed prayers would truly touch the ears and hearts of those who were listening.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Doris Ann Boldin; and grandparents, Harold Johnson, and Sophia Johnson.
Rosetta is survived by her husband of 43 years, Henry Weaver Sr.; five daughters, Sharon Denise Gibson Fields, Lateshia Gibson, Kendra Nikkita (Alonzo, II) Roy, Porchia Johnson, and Britany Weaver; two sons, Henry (Tiffany S.) Weaver Jr. and Joseph Weaver; grandchildren, Jaquarious Parker, Jalon Weaver, Malachi Copeland, Logan Johnson, Kourtnei Weaver, Klayvon Weaver, Eyan Johnson, Ethan Johnson, and My’Angel; great-grandson, Kashton K. Parker; one sister, Sharon Curry; one brother, Bobby Gean Anderson; brother-in-law, William Boldin; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends who will miss her dearly.
Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Friday, May 14 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Bethany Baptist Church in McNeil with burial to follow at St. Matthew Cemetery in McNeil, under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Eulogist and minister will be Henry Weaver Jr.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending the visitation and service.
