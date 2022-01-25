Eula Mae Hardiman Meeks was born to the late Nathaniel and Earlene Christopher Hardiman on December 20, 1955. Eula departed this life on Friday, January 21, 2022 at her home in McNeil.
She was united in marriage to the late Robert Meeks.
Eula was preceded in death by her father, Nathaniel Hardiman; her mother, Earlene Hardiman; her grandparents, Timothy and Annie Mae Hardiman, and Green and Minnie Christopher; two sisters, Ethel Mae Turner and Bernice Hardiman; and one brother, James Hunter.
She leaves to cherish her life to her maternal daughters, Denise Rankin of McNeil and Carla Turner of Magnolia; five sisters, Sara Pace McBride of Stephens, Betty Hardiman of Camden, Doris Witt (Frank) of Clarksville, TN, Marilyn Pollins of Gurdon and Angela Hardiman of Clarksville, TN; and one sister-in-law, Caroline Hunter of Texarkana; two brothers, Joe Nathan Hardiman of McNeil and Bobby Hardiman (Pamela) of Clarksville, TN; two aunts, Effie Jean Hardiman and Mattie Mae Christopher, both of Magnolia; longtime companion King Curry; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Eula did not have any kids of her own, but she played a major part in raising all her nieces and nephews and she truly lived life to the fullest.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Marks Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, January 28, 2022 at Marks Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia.
The Rev. Frank Witt will be the clergyman.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask during visitation and the service.
Services are under the direction of Marks Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.