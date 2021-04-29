Charles Ray Henry was born August 17, 1939 in Emerson to the late Obie Henry and Ida Shaw Henry. He left this earthy life on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at the Courtyard Health and Rehab in El Dorado.
Mr. Henry attended the McMittress School in Emerson. Being an industrious worker, he left Emerson for better opportunities in Houston, where he was employed by Beckon Scaffolding. He pursued this career for many years. He returned back home to Emerson and was employed by Emerson Tire Mill. Charles was a hard worker and helped anyone he could. He loved fishing and gardening and was the one that had to stay busy. He will best be remembered for his vivid character to make you laugh. Love and loyalty to his family always.
Charles married Deorda Henry and to this union one son was born. Both preceded him in death. He later married Effie Clay on September 6, 1979 in Houston.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Effie Henry of Houston; one sister, Mamie Montgomery of Indianapolis, IN; one brother, Obie (Faye) Henry of Houston; stepdaughter, Shawanna Johnson; step-grandson, Kwhun Johnson of Houston; a special cousin and caregiver, Costella Hunnicutt; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
A graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 1 at Perry Cemetery in Walkerville under the direction of Marks Funeral Home. The Rev. Victory Morgan will be the clergyman.
Visitation will be between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday, April 30, at Marks Funeral Home.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask during visitation and the funeral service.
