Bennie Ray Stricklen transitioned to his heavenly home on Saturday, May 6, 2023, and went to be with his Lord and Savior.
Bennie was born on January 24, 1961 in Magnolia to the late Channie Lee McBride Mallory and the late James Stricklen.
Bennie attended school at Stephens School District. At an early age, Bennie confessed his faith in Christ and accepted Him as his personal savior.
Bennie worked numerous years for Tyson Foods in Nashville, Arkansas and for Foster Farms in Farmerville, LA. Prior to his retirement, he worked for West Fraser Sawmill in Huttig.
After retirement, Bennie spent most of his time talking on the phone to his brother, Henry Anderson, Sr., and his talkative and inquisitive nephew, K’Bren (KB). Anderson. Bennie enjoyed watching sports and cheering for his favorite basketball team, the Los Angeles Lakers.
Bennie was preceded in death by his loving mother, Channie Lee Mallory; father, James Stricklen; two sisters, Gloria Biddle and Gertha Harris; four brothers, Lee Chester Stricklen, Sylvester Stricklen, Eddie Stricklen, and J.C. Stricklen; one step-brother, Martin Gulley Jr; his grandparents, Mae Willie Willingham and Ernest McBride, several aunts, uncles and his beloved nephew, Antonio Anderson.
Bennie leaves to cherish his loving memories one son, Ja’Darrius Stricklen; Springhill, LA; two sisters, Lula Cooper, Dallas, and Bertha White, Hope; two brothers, Henry (Opal) Anderson Sr., Lewisville, and James (Estell) Stricklen, Moreno Valley, CA; one aunt, Mary Weathers, Gardena, CA; and a special friend, Irene Gray, El Dorado; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Thursday, May 11 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home.
Celebration of Life services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, May 12, 2023 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia.
Burial will follow at Crossroads Cemetery in Lewisville.
Pastor Roderick Thomas will be the officiant. Rev. Corinthian LaMay will be the eulogist.