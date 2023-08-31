Kathleen “Kate” Hoover, 60, of Magnolia passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at her home.
Kate was born on July 19, 1963 in Breese, IL to parents Ken and Theresa Nordmann.
Kate had a love for animals, antiques, creating floral arrangements, and being a beloved “KK” to her granddaughter. She was a speech pathologist at several local schools throughout her career.
Kate was preceded in death by her beloved sister, Kristine (Nordmann) Huffstodt.
She is survived by her husband, Chris Hoover of Magnolia; children, Addison (Casey) Ochs of Cumberland, RI, and Ryland (Kaisi) Ochs of Magnolia; and stepdaughter, Jennifer Hoover of Columbia, MO; granddaughter, Merrin Ochs of Magnolia; parents, Ken and Theresa Nordmann of Fairfield, IL; sister, Karen Nordmann (R. Dane) Gale of Millstadt, IL; brothers, Brian (Karen) Nordmann of Wilmington, IL, and Keith (Mary Claire) Nordmann of Belleville, IL. She also leaves to cherish her memory several nieces, nephews, and extended family.
A memorial visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Kate to Columbia County Animal Protection Society (CCAPS), P.O. Box 2003, Magnolia, AR 71754.