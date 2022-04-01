“It is not the healthy who need a doctor, but the sick. I have not come to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance.”

“Love your neighbor as yourself.”

“So do not worry, saying, ‘What shall we eat?’ or ‘What shall we drink?’ or ‘What shall we wear?’”

“With man this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.”

“What good is it for someone to gain the whole world, yet forfeit their soul? “

“You have heard that it was said, ‘Love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’ But I tell you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you.”

