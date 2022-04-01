Kathy Pinson, 70, of Stephens passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital in TEXarkana.
Kathy was born on July 2, 1951, in Fordyce the late William Stiles and Peggy (Wiley) Kirby. She was a retired administrative assistant for the Ouachita Medical Center in Camden. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a friend to all that knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Jackie Stiles; granddaughter, Kaitlyn; and great-granddaughter, Braelynn.
Kathy is survived by her husband of 48 years, Jerry Pinson of Stephens; children, Shonda and Herbert of Stamps, Jackie Pinson of Denver, Jennifer Pinson of Camden, and Jerri Lynn and David of Stephens; stepdaughter, Donna and Dan of Como, IN; grandchildren, Jaycee, Grayden, Audrea, Lisa and Beth; eight great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Sandi and Ted of Lake Erling; niece, Shannon; and nephew, James.
Signing of the guest book will be from 1-4 p.m. Saturday and 9-11 a.m. Monday at Lewis Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, April 4 at the Campground Cemetery in Hampton with graveside services following at 2 p.m. under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
The family thanks Columbia County Ambulance Service and to everyone who has reached out with love and support.
