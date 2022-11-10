Little Master Tayden Johnson, son of Dontavious Johnson and Aniya Pickings, arrived Sunday, November 6, 2022 and returned, without delay, back into the arms of Jesus.
Tayden was the grandchild of Patrina Otunba and Adeana Fleming, the great-grandchild of Mary Pickings, and the nephew of Akeraney Rogers, Zykiera Lawson, Zykia Otunba and Alton Rogers.
A memorial in honor of Baby Tayden Johnson will be held 2:30 p.m. Sunday, November 13, 2022 at the A.C. Henderson Memorial Chapel.
