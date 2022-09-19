Louise Marie "Lou" Johnson, 69, of Magnolia, passed away Saturday, September 17th, 2022, at the Cottages of Wentworth Place in Magnolia.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia.
Burial will follow at Plainview Cemetery in Magnolia under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
The Rev. Ruby H. Jones will be the eulogist.
Due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged but not required while attending visitation or the funeral service. However, wearing masks ensures safety for you and others.
