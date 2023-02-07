Paulette Chappel Kilgore was born in Magnolia June 30, 1969 to the late Joe H. and Annie Mae Aubrey. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Paulette transitioned from this life to eternal life.
Paulette graduated in 1987 from Walker High School. She enjoyed fishing and working in her flower bed. She loved her husband, siblings, her children but most of all she absolutely loved her grandchildren.
She was a mother to many and would give you the shirt off her back. Paulette always kept a beautiful smile no matter what she was going through.
She is preceded in death by both her parents, one brother, Kenny R. Aubrey; and one sister, Arnetta Davis.
Paulette is survived by her husband, Daniel Kilgore of El Dorado; children, Paula Aubrey (Cornelius Reynolds) of Magnolia and Donnie D. Beal (Vera) of Mineral Springs, AR; four sisters, Geneva Lambert (Danny) of Hot Springs, and Oressie Biddle (Sterling), Annie Anderson (Napoleon) and Jeanell Aubrey, all of Magnolia; five brothers, Wallace Aubrey (Elizabeth) of Emerson, Henry Aubrey (Minnie), Walter Aubrey (Loretta), Hollis Aubrey (Betty) and Kenny P. Aubrey (Joann), all of Magnolia; and her forever loved grandchildren, Pairis Reynolds, Donnie Beal Jr, and Dontez Beal. She also leaves to cherish her lasting memories with her special friends, Claude Green and Gaylon Harris, and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday, February 10 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Celebration of Life services will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, February 11, 2023 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia with burial to follow at Smith Cemetery in Waldo under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Bishop Charles Blanks will be the eulogist.
Due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged but not required while attending visitation or the funeral service. However, wearing masks ensures safety for yourself and others.
