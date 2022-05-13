Ruby Lee Phillips Doss was born April 18, 1931 in Magnolia. Her parents were the late Hessie Phillips and Minnie Bell Manning Phillips McGhee. Her grandparents were the late Sam, and Sharlotte Manning. She departed this earthly life for her heavenly home on Friday, May 6, 2022.
She accepted Christ at an early age. On April 13, 1999, under the leadership of the late Reverend E.J. Barnes, she united with Spirit of Christ in Magnolia, where she was a faithful member until her death.
Ruby married the late Cornelious Jackson and to this union, one son – the late Jamie Lee Jackson – was born. Later in life, she met and married Delton Doss Sr., on April 13, 1956, and to this union, four children were born: Martha, Ruby Dean, Delton Jr, and Steven Doss. Ruby loved her family and was friendly to all who knew her.
Ruby was preceded in death by her parent; grandparents; husband; one son; two sisters, Arie Lee Phillips, and Jessie Mae Williams; and two brothers, Henry McGhee, and Lamar Philips.
She leaves to cherish her memories two sons, Delton (Laurinda) Doss, and Steven (Tracy) Doss; two daughters, Martha Doss (Dennis) Rone, and Ruby Doss; one special daughter, Elizabeth Smith, all of Magnolia; three sisters, Icie Mae Kirk of El Dorado, Velma Strickland and Lillie Grimmett, both of Magnolia; four granddaughters, LaKeisha Rone, Tanisha (Eric) Rone, Mitzi (Clint) Thomas, and De’Asia Doss; one special granddaughter, Alexis Smith; and three grandsons, Rorey Doss, Jarvis Doss and Dennis DeShaun Rone. She is also survived by give great granddaughters, Zoey Doss, Ja’Kaycelynn Doss, Zy’Miah Doss, Indiya Doss, and Aliyah Doss; five great-grandsons, Joshua Doss, Ja’Kherion Doss, Kingston Doss, and MeKhai and Malik Williams.
“Ruby,” “Mama,” “Grandma,” “Aunty,” and “Cousin Ruby,” will be greatly missed by the family, including her beloved nephews, nieces, other relatives, and friends.
A homegoing service was held 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia. Burial followed at Plainview Cemetery in Magnolia under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC. The Rev. Ray Barrow was the officiant. Rev. Tony Smith was the eulogist.