Louisiana Tech University has announced graduates from its Summer 2021 commencement ceremonies held May 22-23. They are listed below by state.
ARKANSAS
Camden
Justin R. Price - Master of Science - Engineering and Technology Management
El Dorado
Russell Ty Mullens - Bachelor of Science - Construction Engineering Technology
Taylor A. Nelson - Associate of General Studies
Strong
Devante' M. Lovett - Bachelor of Arts
LOUISIANA
Benton
Jennifer Wynne Cox - Master of Science
Timothy Andrew Grimes - Master of Arts in Teaching
Dawn Dalea Guice - Doctor of Education - Education Leadership
Amanda Nichols Pippin - Master of Arts - Counseling and Guidance
Bossier
Saul A. Garza - Bachelor of Science - Construction Engineering Technology
Bossier City
Maura Lee Bihler - Master of Arts in Teaching
George Charles Booras - Bachelor of Science
Alexander L. Floyd - Bachelor of Science - Computer Science
Matthew L. Garrett - Master of Business Administration
Haley Elizabeth Hemmings - Bachelor of Science - Secondary Education and Teaching, Grades 6-12
Brynna Michelle Johnson - Bachelor of Science
Mackenzie R. Kleinpeter - Master of Business Administration
Javonna Ladawn Mack - Graduate Certificate
Monte Christopher Porche - Master of Science - Engineering and Technology Management
Matthew Banning Price - Bachelor of Science
John C. Sanderson - Bachelor of Science - Construction Engineering Technology
Jesse Lonis Wendt - Bachelor of Science
Farmerville
Nicholas Sean Clark - Bachelor of Science
Haughton
Jashonda D. Atkins - Master of Arts Counseling and Guidance
Dakota L. Digilormo - Master of Science
Mary Miles - Bachelor of Science - Health Informatics & Information Management
Caroline E. Reggio - Bachelor of Science
Jacob Layne Rhymes - Bachelor of Arts
Mai Nhu Smith - Master of Arts Counseling and Guidance
Homer
Jonathan Andrew Ceccarelli - Bachelor of Science
Minden
Ireland Ruth Carrigan - Bachelor of Science
Sibley
Heather Marie Schenck - Bachelor of Science