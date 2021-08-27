LaTech

Louisiana Tech University has announced graduates from its Summer 2021 commencement ceremonies held May 22-23. They are listed below by state.

ARKANSAS

Camden

Justin R. Price - Master of Science - Engineering and Technology Management

El Dorado

Russell Ty Mullens - Bachelor of Science - Construction Engineering Technology

Taylor A. Nelson - Associate of General Studies

Strong

Devante' M. Lovett - Bachelor of Arts

LOUISIANA

Benton

Jennifer Wynne Cox - Master of Science

Timothy Andrew Grimes - Master of Arts in Teaching

Dawn Dalea Guice - Doctor of Education - Education Leadership

Amanda Nichols Pippin - Master of Arts - Counseling and Guidance

Bossier

Saul A. Garza - Bachelor of Science - Construction Engineering Technology

Bossier City

Maura Lee Bihler - Master of Arts in Teaching

George Charles Booras - Bachelor of Science

Alexander L. Floyd - Bachelor of Science - Computer Science

Matthew L. Garrett - Master of Business Administration

Haley Elizabeth Hemmings - Bachelor of Science - Secondary Education and Teaching, Grades 6-12

Brynna Michelle Johnson - Bachelor of Science

Mackenzie R. Kleinpeter - Master of Business Administration

Javonna Ladawn Mack - Graduate Certificate

Monte Christopher Porche - Master of Science - Engineering and Technology Management

Matthew Banning Price - Bachelor of Science

John C. Sanderson - Bachelor of Science - Construction Engineering Technology

Jesse Lonis Wendt - Bachelor of Science

Farmerville

Nicholas Sean Clark - Bachelor of Science

Haughton

Jashonda D. Atkins - Master of Arts Counseling and Guidance

Dakota L. Digilormo - Master of Science

Mary Miles - Bachelor of Science - Health Informatics & Information Management

Caroline E. Reggio - Bachelor of Science

Jacob Layne Rhymes - Bachelor of Arts

Mai Nhu Smith - Master of Arts Counseling and Guidance

Homer

Jonathan Andrew Ceccarelli - Bachelor of Science

Minden

Ireland Ruth Carrigan - Bachelor of Science

Sibley

Heather Marie Schenck - Bachelor of Science

