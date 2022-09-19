Lawrence Edward Jones, 54, of Magnolia passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Celebration of life services will be held noon Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Unity A.M.E. Church in Magnolia (Free Hope community), with burial to follow at Free Hope Cemetery in Magnolia under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home.
Rev. Arthur L. Coulter will be the officiant. Rev. Michael B. Harris will be the eulogist.
Due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged but not required while attending visitation or the funeral service. However, wearing masks ensures safety for you and others.
