Dr. Jewel Byron Grimmett, known to most as “Doc” and to his grandkids as “Poppa Doc,” was born on November 14, 1928, in the back of his parents’ grocery store in Lamartine.
He grew up in Lamartine and Waldo with his schoolteachers referring to him as the hardest working student they had ever taught. He took classes at A&M in Magnolia (now Southern Arkansas University) and obtained his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in agriculture from the University of Arkansas.
After teaching military veterans (GIs) farming and working in agriculture, he decided to become a family practice physician. He often told the story of being the “poorest student in medical school” and driving a vehicle that ran on used engine oil. His boundless energy and work ethic caused a country boy to defy the odds and graduate medical school at UAMS in 1959.
While in medical school, he worked on building his doctor’s office in Waldo and opened his medical practice there in 1960. He was still practicing medicine every evening at this clinic until a few days before he passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022.
Doc was known for being involved in various businesses, but his passions were raising cattle and doctoring people. Doc was well known for cattle farming during the day and taking care of his patients at night. Sometimes, when treating patients, he smelled like a cattle farmer or like gasoline from operating a gas tanker all night, but his positive caring attitude and bedside manner overcame his appearance.
Many of his patients remember him giving them shots and medicine and feeling better when they left his clinic. Other patients, both young and old, remember medicine bags filled with candy and him making house calls. He was the last family physician that could dispense medications in Arkansas.
There are many positive stories told about Doc Grimmett and he is a legend among those who knew him. He was very generous with his time and resources and assisted many individuals and organizations in the community. Doc always had a huge smile for his grandchildren. His talents, accomplishments, and life experiences were extraordinary. He was a mentor and inspiration to many in the community. He inspired his two daughters and one granddaughter to be in the healthcare profession. All his friends are richer for having known him but are also a bit poorer now that he has passed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jewel Byron Grimmett Sr, and Mattie Perry Grimmett; and two sisters, Margaret Grimmett Hawkes and Betty Grimmett Garrett.
Doc is survived by his wife, Sandy Grimmett of Waldo; mother-in-law, Doris DeLoach of Magnolia; two daughters, Tara Almand and husband C.T. of Waldo and Ginger Grimmett-Mulholland and husband Terry of Waldo; four grandchildren, Dixie Almand, Daisy Almand, and Mack Byron Almand of Waldo, and Madison Powell and husband Todd of Waldo; one special nephew, Donald Hawkes of Dallas, and two other nephews.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday, November 13 at Lewis Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, November 14, 2022 at the Shiloh Cemetery with Bro. Danny Bullock officiating and Bro. Elvis Griffin assisting under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Pallbearers will be Eddie Arnold, Charles Biddle, Tony Eddy, Todd Huffman, Mike Landes, and Charlie Clark. Honorary pallbearers will be Terry Price, Glen Dossie and Billy Grissom.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to SAU Nursing Department or to the SAU Agricultural Department, c/o SAU Foundation, P.O. Box 9174, Magnolia, AR 71754, or Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Honor of Dixie Almand.