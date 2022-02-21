Helen Ruth Hayes Murria transitioned from this life into eternity Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Magnolia Regional Medical Center, surrounded by her family.
Helen Ruth was born July 14, 1942 in Magnolia to the late Willie Hayes Sr. and Ollie Mae Grissom Hayes. Helen’s formal years of education were at Walker High School, Magnolia. She served as an officer with the school reunion. She always loved greeting near and far members.
She spent all her years being a faithful servant at the New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Highway 19 South, Magnolia, and was baptized under the leadership of J.A. Taylor. She served in several capacities during her journey staying connected with God -- Sunday School, choir member, mission, ushers, and Wednesday night Bible class. She taught the primary children’s class in Sunday School and usher president for years. She was active in the District Congress of Christian Education, and Usher president for 30 plus years. She was committed, faithful, and served without being asked, showing her love for the Kingdom Ministry. The New Zion Church family will truly miss her “shawty” personality and attitude.
Sister Helen worked as a housekeeper for years providing for her family. She was commended for her work ethic from the families Wallace, Mitchell, Johnston, Land and Smith. She would walk to and from work, making sure her children and grandchildren were taken care of. She never met a stranger and was a gracious host in her home. She loved sports, particularly basketball. She was very meticulous about her flower garden and had beautiful flowers. She also planted a vegetable garden and shared her vegetables with family and friends.
Helen Ruth was predeceased by her husband, John Murria; daughter, Otha Kirkindoff; granddaughters, Roshemya Murria and Chamya Turner; sisters, Willie Mae Ransom, Francille Marshall and Ramona Gail Hayes; and brothers Willie Hays Jr. and Archie Hayes.
She leaves a legacy of three generations, including her three children, Wilma Foreman of Grand Prairie, TX, Ruth Ann, Johnny Ray and Brenda Murria, all of Magnolia; sister, Lorriane Paschal of Magnolia; brother, Charles Hays of California; grandchildren, Asley Hicks, Christopher Robinson, JaMissa Johnson, Karkala Cook, Kimber Williamson, Braylon Murria and Trayden Murria; great-grandchildren, Ashton Hicks, Makiyah French, Kylie Cook, Leo Cook, Leah Cook, Marques Robinson, MarReanna Robinson, Amiya Jackson and Rmoni Rose; uncle, Ira Whitaker; Carolyn Johnson (goddaughter and caregiver); special children, Roshaun Parham, Tony Rankins, Willie Hunter, Patrick Watson, Courtney Jackson; special friends, Flossie Turner and Ruthie Sharp; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Friday, February 18 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home.
Celebration of life services will be held 2:30 p.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Kings Hill Cemetery in Magnolia under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home.
The Rev. DeWayne Thompson will be the officiant and eulogist.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.