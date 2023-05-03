Carl David Belt Sr., 77 of Magnolia passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023 in Magnolia.
David was born August 17, 1945 in Tinsman to the late George Washington Belt and Florence Velma (Watson) Belt. David proudly served his county from 1969 to 1975 in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from Koppers/Unit Structures as the executive vice president, and loved hunting, fishing, and model railroading. He was an organizer and participant of the Magnolia Softball Association and a member of the Columbia County Republican Committee.
David was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Glenda (Ball) Belt; four brothers, G.W. Belt, Jr., Frank Belt, Vanoy Belt and James Belt; and two sisters, Juanita Brumley and Jane Patterson.
David is survived by his wife, Sofia Belt of Magnolia; a daughter, Selena Blair (Kelly) of McNeil; son, David Belt and wife Kim of Magnolia; grandchildren, Brittney Adams (Mark), Mark Blair (Meagan), Brianna Garza, Bridgette Norris (Josh), Caleb Blair, Gabe Smith, and B.J. Layfield (Mary); great-grandchildren, Nate Adams, Noah Adams, Avery Adams, Marshall Garza, Darcy Garza, Hayden Blair, and Rosalie Norris, who is expecting to make her arrival any day.
Visitation with the family will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Lewis Funeral Home.
A graveside service with military honors will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Shiloh Cemetery in Waldo with Mike Howell officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia. David’s grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Memorial donations may be made to the favorite veteran charity of the donor’s choice.