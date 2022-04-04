John S. Crumpler, 92, of Magnolia passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, at the Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
John was born on July 29, 1929 in Village and was a member of the Jackson Street Church of Christ. He worked as a welder for 44 years and retired as a shop foreman in 1994 for Spencer-Harris-Arkansas, Inc. After retirement, he continued welding deer stands and enjoyed working with his hands hand carving wooden base stands for the United States flags he made for family and friends.
He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and gardening with his family. He was also an avid Arkansas Razorbacks and Dallas Cowboys fan.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Alonzo “Lonnie” Lee and Mary Ethel (Rogers) Crumpler; and siblings, Ezell Bennett, Carolyn Elizabeth Stewart, and Margie Nell Huff.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Pat Farrar Crumpler of Magnolia; son, Mike Crumpler of Conroe, TX; daughter, Brenda Jo Mudd and husband Ken of Louisville, KY; granddaughter, Hilary Mudd of Louisville; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, April 6 at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia with a graveside service to follow at 2:30 p.m. at Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery with Brian Mickey officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be George Black, James Dees, Gary Farrar, Randy Gunnels and Carl Huff.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Jackson Street Church of Christ, 313 South Jackson, Magnolia, AR 71753 or to Southern Christian Missions, 515 West Monroe, Magnolia, AR 71753.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book or to share a memory.