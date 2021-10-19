Brian Keith Hinshaw, 46, of Waldo passed away on October 14, 2021.
He was born on November 6, 1974, attended Waldo High School, and lived in Waldo most of his life. He loved hanging out with friends and loved his family. No matter the circumstance, you’d always leave with a story of something funny /crazy Brian did while you were with him. Anyone who knew Brian, knew that he had a kind soul and generous spirit.
Brian is survived by three beautiful daughters, AshLynn, Brianna and Cailynn Hinshaw of Taylor; his father and mother, Gerald and Donna Hinshaw of Waldo; one brother and sister-in-law, David and Donna Hinshaw of Waldo, Arkansas; one nephew, Aaron Hinshaw of Waldo; and a host of extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Oliver and Edith Hinshaw of Stephens; and maternal grandparents, Kenny and Wanda McNatt of Waldo.
“You never said, ‘I’m leaving,’ you never said, ‘goodbye.’ You were gone before we knew it, and only God knows why. A million times we will miss you, a million times we have cried. If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died. In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place that no one could ever fill. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn’t go alone. For part of us went with you, the day God took you home.” Author Unknown.
Visitation with the family will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Lewis Funeral Home in Magnolia. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Shiloh Cemetery in Lamartine with Pastor Scott Caldwell officiating.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Neill, Jason McClure, Jeff McClure, Chris Richards, Darin Beltrani and Adam Lewis.
