Marcus Maurice Mixon was born December 30, 1970, in Dallas to Hazel McDaniel and Otis “Paul” Mixon. He departed this earthy life on November 5, 2021, at his home in Waldo.
Marcus was a beloved son, father, and fisherman. He loved building and remodeling things and spending time with his grandchildren. Marcus was a proud graduate of Waldo High School Class of 1989.
Marcus was preceded in death by his father, Otis Mixon; maternal grandparents, Audrey and John Henry Smith; and paternal grandparents, Linnie Bell and Lee Hermon Mixon.
He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Hazel (A.C.) McDaniel of Waldo; four daughters, ShaQuanda Mixon of Magnolia, Iesha Adams of Arkadelphia, Makayla Mixon of Seattle, WA and Makaila Mixon of Little Rock; three sons, Cardillous Wilson of Waldo, Quantavious Mixon of Little Rock and Marcus Mixon Jr. of Sherwood; eight grandchildren Jaylen, Carnillious, Kylie, Carderrian, Alison, KaeCee, Kyron and Josiah; five sisters, Diana (John) Howell, Paula Sanders, Cie Cie McDaniels, Angela Smith, and Lois Biddle; 11 brothers, Michael (Mable) Mixon, Jeffery Mixon, Lester Mixon, Nixon Mixon, Dewone (Derosea) McDaniel, Alfred Morris, Anthony Washington, David Biddle, and Andre Averett; a special caregiver, Pamela Brantley; a special niece, Erika Mixon; a special cousin, Zoe (Kenneth) Brown-Turner; and special friends Cassandra Roy and Marcina Dunn-McKinle. He also leaves a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Graveside celebration of life will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, November 14, 2021, at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Waldo.
The Rev. Andre Mixon will be the eulogist.