Willard Higgins, 89, of Willisville passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at his home surrounded by family.
Willard was born on January 18, 1932 in West Salem, IL to the late Burley Joseph and Rena Fern (Heath) Higgins. He was a truck driver for Fowler Trucking.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Betty Higgins; sons, Dennis Higgins and Darren “Butch” Higgins; and stepson, Kevin Sewell.
Willard is survived by his wife, Linda Higgins; children, Donna Norris and husband Ken, Darryl Jay Higgins and wife Annie, Deanna Fouts and husband Kirk, Danny Higgins; stepdaughters, Tami Underwood and husband Bruce and Keri Cunningham and husband Heyward; 22 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and daughters-in-law, Sheri Higgins and Angie Higgins.
Graveside services will be held at a later date.
Cremation services were provided by Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. in Magnolia.