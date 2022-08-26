Xander James Ray, infant, of Springhill, LA was born and died on Monday, August 22, 2022 at the Springhill Medical Center.
Xander was preceded in death by his grandmother, Miranda Dusenbury.
He is survived by his parents, Caegan Bradley and Autumn Dawn (Sneed) Ray; siblings, Winter Ray, Lucie Ray, and Bradley Ray of Springhill; grandparents, K.C. Fitch and wife Tricia of Fort Worth, TX, David Sneed and wife Tammie of Springhill, and LeAnn Sneed of Bodcaw; great-grandparents, Tracy Nunez, Brad and Terri Dusenbury of Cameron, TX, James Betz and wife Joenese of Haynesville, LA, David Sneed of Gales Ferry, CT; a host of extended family and friends.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022 under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
Memorial donations may be made to a church or charity of the donor’s choice.
Cremation services provided by Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.