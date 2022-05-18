Charles Kenneth “Ken” Williams Jr., 92, of Magnolia passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Arkansas Heart Hospital in Little Rock.
Ken was born October 4, 1929 in Bartlesville, OK and was the manager and president of Magnolia Coca-Cola Plant. He graduated from Tulsa University with a degree in business, served in the United States Navy, and was a member of the Magnolia Jaycees, Magnolia Rotary Club and numerous other civic and charitable organizations.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Kenneth Williams Sr., and Margaret Louise (Coleman) Williams; and two sisters, Ann Poling and Nancy McKissack.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Nancy (Atkinson) Williams; three children, Chuck Williams of Magnolia, David Williams and wife Brenda of Grapevine, TX and Amy Garland and husband Bud of Magnolia; a brother, Larry Williams of Austin, TX; and four grandchildren, Jake Williams and Sam Williams of Magnolia; and Nicholas Williams and Kassidy Williams of Grapevine.
Visitation with the family will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Lewis Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Gary Maskell officiating.
Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Pallbearers will be Steve Nipper, Wally Wood, Nick Williams, Jake Williams, Sam Williams and Mark Wren.
Memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, 320 West Main, Magnolia, Arkansas 71753.
