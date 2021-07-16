Lorene Delilah Montgomery, 90, of Magnolia passed away on July 15, 2021 at her home.
She was born on October 19, 1930 in Patmos, Arkansas to the late Dell Beaty House and Maybelle (Smith) House.
She proudly served in the United States Air Force from May 1952 until March 1955, stationed at the 26th Air Division in Roslyn, NY. She was a homemaker and dedicated her life to her children and grandchildren.
Lorene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Keith Montgomery Sr.; a son, George Montgomery; sisters, Margie Miller and Melba Rinehart; and two brothers, Dell House Jr. and Frankie C. House.
Lorene is survived by her five children, Richard Montgomery, Billy Montgomery, Bryan Montgomery and Diane Smith, all of Magnolia, and Mary Souter of Taylor; four grandchildren, Danny Souter of Clermont, FL, Steven Souter of Springhill, LA, Bubba Montgomery of Emerson and Stacy Stanton of Elwood, PA; a sister, Mary Rinehart of Magnolia; six great-granddaughters, and three great-grandsons.
Visitation with the family will begin at noon Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. A celebration of life graveside service to be held at 2 p.m. at Christie’s Chapel Cemetery.
CLICK HERE to share a memory or sign the online guestbook.