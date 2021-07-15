Betty Joyce Dees, 84, of Magnolia, Calhoun community in Columbia County, Arkansas passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
She was born on October 31, 1936 in Gillett to the late Chester Gordan Vansickle and Hattie (Edwards) Vansickle. She was lifelong active member of Antioch East Baptist Church and a doting “Mama Bet” to her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Sonny Vansickle; sister, Lulu Jeannell Vansickle Wallace; and a grandson, Jeremy Williamson.
Betty is survived by her husband of 64 years, Caralton Gean Dees of Magnolia; two children, Keitha Turner and husband Dwight of Hot Springs, Craig Dees and wife Lori of Magnolia; grandchildren, Kaycee Williamson of Hot Springs, Heather Davis of Conway, Craigen Dees and wife McKinley of Greenbrier; a brother, Billy Vansickle of Corpus Christi, TX; great-grandchildren, Caden Yates, Cash Yates, Adalayde Davis and Aniston Davis; and a host of stepchildren, step great-grandchildren, and extended family and friends.
Visitation with the family will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Antioch East Baptist Church with funeral service to begin at 2 p.m. with Bro. Ron Owen officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
